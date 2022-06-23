China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.93 and traded as low as C$3.71. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 3,100 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$385.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.5100005 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

