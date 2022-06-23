China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.48

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4847 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.
China Life Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect China Life Insurance to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.
NYSE LFC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 1,105,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 92.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
