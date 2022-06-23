China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.48

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4847 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

China Life Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect China Life Insurance to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

NYSE LFC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 1,105,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

China Life Insurance ( NYSE:LFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 92.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

