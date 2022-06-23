China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
NYSE:SNP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 234,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About China Petroleum & Chemical (Get Rating)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
