China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

NYSE:SNP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 234,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( NYSE:SNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.52 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.