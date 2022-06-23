Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

