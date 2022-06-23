Citigroup Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $81.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $66.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock worth $135,454,660 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

