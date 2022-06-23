Citigroup Lowers GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $9.95 target price on the stock.
Shares of GUDHF stock opened at 7.19 on Monday. GUD has a 12 month low of 7.19 and a 12 month high of 8.33.
GUD Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GUD (GUDHF)
