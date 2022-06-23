Citigroup Lowers GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $9.95 target price on the stock.

Shares of GUDHF stock opened at 7.19 on Monday. GUD has a 12 month low of 7.19 and a 12 month high of 8.33.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

