Club Atletico Independiente Hits Market Capitalization of $205,103.00 (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market capitalization of $205,103.00 and $39,135.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Club Atletico Independiente alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,697.80 or 0.94991043 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

CAI is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here . Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Club Atletico Independiente should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Club Atletico Independiente using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Club Atletico Independiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Club Atletico Independiente and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.