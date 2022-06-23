CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $174.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

