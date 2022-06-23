CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,515 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $132.62 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

