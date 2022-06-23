CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after buying an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $494.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

