CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 210,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $173.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.47 and its 200 day moving average is $218.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

