CNB Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.33.

