CNB Bank Has $908,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CNB Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow stock opened at $458.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

