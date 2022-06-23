CNB Bank Purchases 245 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CNB Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,784,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International stock opened at $177.73 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

