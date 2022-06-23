CNB Bank Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CNB Bank lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.32 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

