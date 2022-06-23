Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 142.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

