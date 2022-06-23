Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 711.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 31,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $144.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

