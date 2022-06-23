Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,168,000 after buying an additional 2,110,337 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5,822.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 756,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,364,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $32.04.

