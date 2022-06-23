Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after acquiring an additional 836,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

