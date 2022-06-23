Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

