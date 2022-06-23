Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $100.48 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33.

