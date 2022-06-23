Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $83.84 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25.

