Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,445,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,851,000 after purchasing an additional 542,579 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

