Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $241.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.98. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.16 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.