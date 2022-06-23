Coldstack Market Cap Achieves $220,788.85 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $220,788.85 and $179,530.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00102106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00439292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00078450 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014359 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.