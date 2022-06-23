Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 242.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

