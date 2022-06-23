Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 162100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

