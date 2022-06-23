Comparing Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) & Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bill.com and Datable Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 3 16 0 2.84 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bill.com currently has a consensus target price of $230.55, indicating a potential upside of 104.23%. Given Bill.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bill.com is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Bill.com has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -2.29, indicating that its share price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bill.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bill.com and Datable Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $238.26 million 49.40 -$98.72 million ($2.89) -39.06 Datable Technology $2.82 million 0.56 -$3.66 million ($0.04) -0.24

Datable Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bill.com. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datable Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -54.96% -5.05% -2.25% Datable Technology -132.15% N/A -136.12%

Summary

Bill.com beats Datable Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company also serves accounting firms and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Datable Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PLATFORM³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone. It operates in consumer Internet advertising sector. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

