Comparing BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) & Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BurgerFi International and Dine Brands Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Dine Brands Global 0 1 7 0 2.88

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.94%. Dine Brands Global has a consensus target price of $96.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.40%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Dine Brands Global.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -123.28% -11.47% -7.90% Dine Brands Global 10.53% -41.75% 5.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and Dine Brands Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.06 -$121.49 million ($7.36) -0.44 Dine Brands Global $896.17 million 1.18 $97.86 million $5.61 11.24

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dine Brands Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats BurgerFi International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,611 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,751 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 598 IHOP franchised restaurants and two Applebee's franchised restaurants; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. the company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.