Comparing indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) & Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for indie Semiconductor and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Micron Technology 1 3 20 1 2.84

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 121.88%. Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $111.17, indicating a potential upside of 97.31%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -140.59% -26.48% -13.51% Micron Technology 28.95% 21.15% 15.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Micron Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 20.06 -$88.04 million ($0.96) -6.76 Micron Technology $27.71 billion 2.27 $5.86 billion $7.95 7.09

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Technology beats indie Semiconductor on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

