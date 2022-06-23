Contrasting Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenpro Capital and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67

LiveVox has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 383.23%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and LiveVox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 5.60 -$14.35 million ($0.12) -1.75 LiveVox $119.23 million 1.39 -$103.19 million ($1.47) -1.15

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveVox. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveVox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -359.80% -53.78% -43.38% LiveVox -90.78% -86.50% -50.63%

Summary

Greenpro Capital beats LiveVox on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account. The company also offers inbound voice services and features; outbound voice applications, including predictive and unattended dialing, outbound interactive voice response, manual dialing, and human call initiator; IVR and contact flow, such as drag-and-drop features, pre-built modules, text to speech, professionally recorded voice prompts, and omnichannel capabilities; and various dashboard and reporting interfaces; SMS Messaging; campaign and email response capabilities; WebChat that provides services through a web-based or mobile channels; Virtual Agents & Bots; and Campaign management tools. In addition, it provides workforce optimization solutions consisting of call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency, and speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, customer satisfaction, and administration and application programming interfaces; and professional services, such as application configuration, system integration, business process optimization, technical support, and training. It serves financial services, healthcare, consumer/retail, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

