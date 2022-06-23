Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.89.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.68. 26,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,482. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $297.34 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,207 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.