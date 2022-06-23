CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $2.98. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 83,095 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 64.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

