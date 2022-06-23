Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.50

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 25458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -204.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

