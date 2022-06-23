Critical Contrast: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) versus Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MariMed and Happiness Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MariMed presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 394.40%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Happiness Development Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 1.27 $7.22 million $0.02 22.77 Happiness Development Group $71.49 million 0.09 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Happiness Development Group.

Summary

MariMed beats Happiness Development Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Happiness Development Group (Get Rating)

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in November 2021. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

