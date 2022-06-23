Crown Reaches Market Capitalization of $410,370.83 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $410,370.83 and $291.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,048.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00557212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00306555 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,919,458 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

