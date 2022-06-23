CryptoTycoon Achieves Market Capitalization of $298,798.87 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $298,798.87 and $2,572.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00009763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.89 or 0.95018082 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 889,099 coins and its circulating supply is 149,916 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

