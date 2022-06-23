CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.
CUBE opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
