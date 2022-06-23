CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.