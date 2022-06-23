Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Lowered by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $193.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $186.17 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

