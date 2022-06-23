Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $247.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

