Datarius Credit Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $45,567.69 and $120.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.54 or 0.94914496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

