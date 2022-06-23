Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.20

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.
About Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datatec (DTTLY)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.