Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $5.75 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $543,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.15. 378,457 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.46. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

