DECOIN Market Cap Hits $3.60 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001846 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000407 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

