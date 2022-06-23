Deeper Network (DPR) 1-Day Volume Tops $962,883.00

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $36.43 million and $962,883.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

