DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $36,971.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00497767 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00077555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014333 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

