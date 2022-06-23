Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $305.16

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $305.16 and last traded at $305.16, with a volume of 13237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

