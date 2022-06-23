DeHive (DHV) Price Down 4.2% This Week

DeHive (DHV) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. DeHive has a market cap of $378,683.10 and approximately $30,090.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00111314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00417259 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00075495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00013681 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

