Delphy Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Delphy has a market capitalization of $276,272.24 and $327.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Delphy

Delphy is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars.

