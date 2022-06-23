Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

DTEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($23.16) to €24.00 ($25.26) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($27.89) to €27.00 ($28.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($26.53) to €26.00 ($27.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

DTEGY opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

